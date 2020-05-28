Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

