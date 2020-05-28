Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Switch’s ranking:

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

SWCH stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at $75,424,472.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $827,695.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,904.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $6,120,930. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.