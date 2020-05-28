Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Solaredge Technologies worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,665 shares in the company, valued at $26,643,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,670 shares of company stock worth $13,353,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.