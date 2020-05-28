Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.