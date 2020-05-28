Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,200 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,941 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Cree worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 133.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of CREE opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

