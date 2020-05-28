Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

