Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Sabre worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Sabre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sabre by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.76. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

