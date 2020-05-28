Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Legg Mason worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,676,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,228,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 73,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at $37,622,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LM opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Legg Mason news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,033 shares of company stock valued at $64,751,538 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

