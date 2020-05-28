Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,423 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Tripadvisor worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,583 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,474 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,039 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 135,954 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

