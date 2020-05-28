Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Landstar System worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.49.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

