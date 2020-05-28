Swiss National Bank Buys 5,700 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

NYSE RBA opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,276 shares of company stock worth $1,531,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.