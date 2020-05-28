Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.