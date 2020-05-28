Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $90.89 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

