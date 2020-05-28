Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after buying an additional 870,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at $71,267,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $725,462.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

