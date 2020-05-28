Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.