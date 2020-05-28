Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $10.25. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 44,600 shares.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.91 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 624,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 82,282 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

