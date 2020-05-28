Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. Sunrise Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 12,278,121 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

