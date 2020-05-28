Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

