StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $26.70. StoneCo shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 23,798,663 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,640 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 192,178.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,746 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,809,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.