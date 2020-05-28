StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $26.70. StoneCo shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 23,798,663 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
