Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.