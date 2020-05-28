Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 492 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 657% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Shares of ADNT opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $20,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adient by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $8,941,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.