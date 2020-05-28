Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.09

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.09 and traded as low as $48.50. Stobart Group shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 576,152 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 123 ($1.62) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.