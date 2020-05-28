Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $82.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $80,559,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

