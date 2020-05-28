State Street (NYSE:STT) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NYSE:OVLY) Head to Head Analysis

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares State Street and Oak Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.72 $2.24 billion $6.17 10.43 Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.45 $12.49 million N/A N/A

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for State Street and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 9 7 1 2.44 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $72.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 19.13% 12.36% 0.97% Oak Valley Bancorp 25.36% 10.92% 1.08%

Summary

State Street beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of January 24, 2019, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

