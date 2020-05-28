Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.90. Starcom shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,644,934 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.