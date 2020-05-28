Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading 8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.07, approximately 1,263,507 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 999,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWH. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $426.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

