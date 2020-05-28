Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post sales of $226.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.80 million and the lowest is $219.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $174.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 394,647 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 714,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

