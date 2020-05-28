Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.86

News headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STXB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $381,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

