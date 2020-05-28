Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,688,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.