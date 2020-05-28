Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:SOACF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.32. Southern Arc Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

