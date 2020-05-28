Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $712.58

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $712.58 and traded as low as $680.00. Sopheon shares last traded at $684.00, with a volume of 9,402 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Sopheon in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Sopheon alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 679.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 712.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Sopheon’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.