Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.08.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$52.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 49.99%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

