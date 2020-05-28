Smithfield Trust Co. Has $12.62 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

