Sleep Number Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,199 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,067% compared to the average volume of 101 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNBR. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

