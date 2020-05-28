Slack (WORK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Slack (NYSE:WORK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Slack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WORK opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion and a PE ratio of -20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $153,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 249,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,715,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,289,805. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

