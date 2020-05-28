SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.38

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $6.25. SimiGon shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 20,634 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

