Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.27

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €47.27 ($54.96) and last traded at €46.69 ($54.29), with a volume of 862404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €46.73 ($54.33).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($48.47).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.54.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.