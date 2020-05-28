Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $14.00. Seven Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 625,674 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$17.10.

In other Seven Group news, insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar bought 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$17.75 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of A$49,981.18 ($35,447.65).

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

