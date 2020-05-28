Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

