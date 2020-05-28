SEEK (ASX:SEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.69

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and traded as high as $17.34. SEEK shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,084,754 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.18. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In other SEEK news, insider Leigh Jasper bought 4,900 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$20.41 ($14.48) per share, with a total value of A$100,009.00 ($70,928.37). Also, insider Vanessa Wallace bought 7,000 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.60 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,200.00 ($72,482.27). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,414 shares of company stock worth $402,878.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

