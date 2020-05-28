Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.65. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 4,558,085 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

