Secureworks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Secureworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.