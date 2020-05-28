Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.73

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.73 and traded as low as $55.60. Scotgold Resources shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 13,073 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

