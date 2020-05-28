Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

