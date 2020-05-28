Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 950 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,330.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rowe upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

