Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.92 million and the lowest is $19.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $110.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $258.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $297.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $398.89 million, with estimates ranging from $395.41 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

RUTH opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

