Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of NetGear worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NetGear by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NetGear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NetGear by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetGear alerts:

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,678 shares of company stock valued at $442,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NTGR stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $747.56 million, a P/E ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.