Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as low as $5.91. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 911,908 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.43.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

