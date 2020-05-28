Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,077 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,784,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

BWXT opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

