Reviewing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Infinite Group (NASDAQ:IMCI)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $254.11 million 2.99 $15.77 million $0.44 53.98 Infinite Group $7.09 million 0.61 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.74% 4.16% 2.89% Infinite Group -0.66% -1.20% -5.24%

Summary

HealthStream beats Infinite Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

